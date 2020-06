The Young and the Restless Grad John Enos Shares That He's Cancer-Free

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless grad John Enos (ex-Bobby Marsino) has good news to share. The actor posted on Instagram that doctors were able to get rid of melanoma on his face.

Enos, who also appeared on Days of Our Lives as an Elvis impersonator, shared a pic (scars included!) on social media: