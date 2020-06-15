WATCH: Sunny Hostin "Disappointed and Saddened" Over Alleged Racist Remarks ABC Exec Made About Her

Steven Bergman Photography

The View's Sunny Hostin is speaking out regarding the allegations ABC News exec Barbara Fedida made about her and colleagues. Over the weekend, The Huffington Post published a stunning report alleging Fedida, a senior Vvce President of talent, editorial strategy and business affairs, made racist remarks about several Black journalists at the network.

Fedida has been credited for the hiring and recruitment of such on-air talent as ABC's Sara Haines, Tom Llamas, Meghan McCain and Ginger Zee along with John Dickerson, Seth Doane, Jeff Glor, and Erica Hill while she was at CBS. During Fedida's time at ABC News, she hired Hostin to work at the long-running talk show and was responsible for Michael Strahan joining Good Morning America; she also gave on-air assignments to Black anchors TJ Holmes and Marcus Moore and Eva Pilgrim, who is Korean-American.

The ladies of The View addressed the accusations against Fedida head-on, where Hostin stated,

It was a tough weekend for me, and I was really disappointed and sad and hurt when I heard about the racist comments that were made, allegedly, about me, my colleagues and my dear friends, because if true, to reference Robin Roberts, who is one of the most respected and beloved journalists in our country, as ‘picking cotton,’ to reference me, someone who has been very open about having grown up in public housing, as ‘low rent,’ to reference Kendis Gibson, who was my office mate at ABC and now is an MSNBC anchor, to say that he isn’t worth paying as much as ABC would pay for toilet paper, the fact that Mara, who is a friend and former colleague at ABC, that she has a [non-disclosure agreement] in place and can’t talk about her experiences at ABC, tells me that systemic racism touches everything and everyone in our society, regardless of social stature. No one is immune.

The article claims Fedida was discussing with other colleagues Roberts' tense contract negotiations in 2018 where the anchor, who has been with GMA since 2005, wanted more money. Fedida allegedly wondered what else did Roberts want and stated wasn't as if ABC was asking Roberts to "pick cotton."

Hostin revealed her co-hosts gave support and encouraging words off camera. Joy Behar stated,

I'm very sorry Sunny has been hurt by this, as she said we stick with our girls and we support each other.

McCain chimed in also and remarked,

When you attack one of us, you’re attacking all of us.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg weighed in and said she knew Fedida and,

I don’t think she’s a racist, everything I know about her doesn’t say that she has this in her, but I will say that one of the things that everyone should always say and I say it all the time is let’s find out, because if it’s true, she’s gone…All you racists out there, we know you, we know you, and if you turn out to be in the walls of the building, we’re tearing the building down.

Fedida has denied the allegations against her. Watch Hostin address the accusations below.