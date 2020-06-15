Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's William Lipton (Cameron Webber) recently opened up to Soap Opera Digest about his time in Port Charles. He remembered joining the show:

I remember walking in and meeting Mark [Teschner, casting director] for the first time and totally forgetting that it was an audition. He was just so kind and relaxed and funny. It took away all those nerves that you have when you go into an audition. When it was all over, he came out and hugged my mom.

Lipton has been busy in 2019 and 2020 in front-burner storylines. The actor reflected on learning from his elders:

Scenes where a lot of tension builds up and explodes are some of the most fun to portray,” he explains. “The courtroom scenes I’ve gotten to do, every single one of them has been so fantastic because while they can take a little bit longer than most, they include so many phenomenal actors and actresses, such as Becky [Herbst, Elizabeth] and Roger [Howarth, Franco], and the two lawyers I’ve had, Kin [Shriner, Scott] and Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis].

His plans in the near future might involve stepping away from acting, though, and towards school and music. Lipton shared:

I have certain dream schools; it would be awesome to go to USC or UCLA. I would love to continue working in L.A.

He added:

I would love for that to be my future in any form. I don’t necessarily need to be playing arenas. I would love to be producing music, I’d love to be teaching music. Anything career-wise that involves music and being passionate about the things I love, I’d be super-fortunate if I was able to do that.

But that still means sticking around for the foreseeable future, he said. Saying "I hope so" in response to whether he'll stay on canvas, he added: