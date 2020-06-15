The Young and the Restless Promo: Taking the Long Walk Down the Aisle

Joshua Morrow, Michelle Stafford

Memorable marriages are about to take place . . . again . . . on The Young and the Restless. Don't miss out as Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) take their first trip down the aisle.

Hawaii is the backdrop for Danny (Michael Damian) and Cricket's (Lauralee Bell) tropical wedding.

Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) say, "I do" in front of family and friends.

Following a Newman family tradition, Nicholas goes another round at the altar, this time with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), as do his folks, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Watch the new Y&R promo below: