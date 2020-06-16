All My Children alum Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia Frye) is taking to the (virtual) stage. The soap star-turned-Broadway superstar, who won a Tony Award in 1992, will star as Mrs. Warren in a virtual production of George Bernard Shaw's play Mrs. Warren's Profession this Saturday.

Per Broadway World, Pinkins is participating in "Plays in the House," remote performances of talented actors. This is a branch of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's "Stars in the House" initiative.

The June 20 production of Mrs. Warren's Profession will kick off at 2 PM EST and be narrated and directed by David Staller; proceeds will benefit the NAACP.

Staller stated:

The struggle for equal rights has always been the hot topic for Bernard Shaw. MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION (1895) was considered so incendiary in its time that it was banned for years in Britain and, when it finally debuted here in New York City, the entire cast was arrested on opening night. It's not the plot point of prostitution that offended the officials, but the notion that a woman would struggle to create a successful life for herself in spite of the constraints set against her by law and society, and thrive without apology. With this, our third free online presentation, we have a dream cast to bring you this highly entertaining story involving a mother and daughter who, for the first time, reveal their true self to each other. The issue of women's rights permeates all of Shaw's work and perhaps never, before or since, has the topic been more explosively examined.

Starring alongside Pinkins will be: James Monroe Iglehart, a Tony winner for Aladdin; David Huynh; Midori Francis; Thom Sesma; and Raphael Nash Thompson. Tune in at starsinthehouse.com or their YouTube channel.