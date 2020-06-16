Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful star Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) shared his thoughts on his show's classic episodes with TV Insider. Brooks, for one, is a fan of the throwback eps!

He shared:

I’ve been seeing some of them, but we are getting pre-empted by [local] news! My parents are in a different time zone so they’ve seen them. I love the history of the show, so seeing where it all started has been cool. I love the nostalgia. I think the fans enjoy them, too.

One recent re-air saw Wyatt rescuing his amnesiac half-brother, Liam (Scott Clifton), from his own mom, Quinn (Rena Sofer). He looked back on the episode, recalling:

I remember this episode. I had a great time shooting it. [Wyatt finding Liam] allowed us to turn the tide and be brothers again. I love the way Scott and Rena played that whole story. Quinn falling in love with Liam – Rena committed full on to that.

Brooks has gotten a master-class in acting from soap vet Sofer. He dished:

Nothing specific is coming to mind, but I think maybe we’ve learned stuff from each other. We had both worked in daytime and in primetime when we came to B&B. When we started to work together, we came up with this beautiful dance between our characters – the overbearing mom and the son who can’t seem to shake that. But they still love each other and would die for one another. We enjoy working together. We’ll find the levels and we banter. I hope we get back to more of that dynamic. I’ve missed working with Rena and having those kinds of scenes.

I will say that there is one thing I’ve learned by watching Rena – she commits to that through line as to who Quinn likes and who she does not. She’ll hammer that square peg into a round hole until it breaks. I love that. She’s great at playing that dynamic where you love to watch what she does so well. It’s why I love watching Jack Nicholson so much.

And how have Wyatt and Liam managed to stay BFFs over the years, despite sharing many of the same love interests? Brooks hypothesized: