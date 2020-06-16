Here's How The Bold and the Beautiful is Following COVID-19 Protocols While Filming

The Bold and the Beautiful is a trail-blazer, as it resumes filming on Wednesday, June 17. Deadline reported that the CBS soap is "the first U.S. broadcast series — and possibly the first scripted series on American soil– to return to production on stage."

New episodes will likely air in mid-July, according to Deadline, though nothing has been confirmed. So how is B&B keeping its cast and crew safe?

Related: Don Diamont Confirms The Bold and the Beautiful is "Back in Production!"

Stringent protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the B&B team has been working on this since mid-March. The Forresters, et al., are keeping themselves safe with regular testing, staggered call times, and even script rewriting.

Writer Nellie Andreeva shared:

The show’s filming will follow COVID-19 safety protocols set by LA County, the City of Los Angeles and Television City’s owner Hackman Capital Partners, and its resumption became possible after the producers reached agreements with the Hollywood guilds.

The cast and the crew were tested for the coronavirus today, with regular testing a key part of the new protocol. Everyone will work shorter days with staggered call times and smaller amount of cast on set at one time. To accommodate that, some of the scripts that had been already in the can were reworked.

Cast and crew will have to wear masks at all times, except when actors are filming scenes. An on-set COVID-19 coordinator will be there to oversee these efforts and maintain standards.