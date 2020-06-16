The Real Alum Amanda Seales to Host 2020 BET Awards
Exiting The Real co-host Amanda Seales is moving on to an exciting new opportunity. Billboard reported that she is set to host the 2020 BET Awards on June 28.
She shared on Instagram:
Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards and 40th anniversary of BET, the ceremony will be simulcast on CBS and BET/BET HER at 8 PM EST. Performers set to take the stage include Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys.
In a press release, Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, stated:
BET was created to stand at the forefront of black culture. We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted.
This year we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition of providing fans with those special, not to be missed moments of enrichment, entertainment, empowerment and also using our platform to create change for our community.