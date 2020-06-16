The Real Alum Amanda Seales to Host 2020 BET Awards

Exiting The Real co-host Amanda Seales is moving on to an exciting new opportunity. Billboard reported that she is set to host the 2020 BET Awards on June 28.

She shared on Instagram:

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards and 40th anniversary of BET, the ceremony will be simulcast on CBS and BET/BET HER at 8 PM EST. Performers set to take the stage include Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys.

In a press release, Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, stated:

BET was created to stand at the forefront of black culture. We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted.