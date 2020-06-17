Ambitions Alums Kendrick Cross, Essence Atkins Star in New TV One Film, Coins for Love

Actors Kendrick Cross and Essence Atkins, who played embattled spouses Titus and Amara Hughes on Ambitions, have teamed up on a new project. They are set to star in the upcoming TV film Coins for Love, which will be broadcast on TV One on July 19 at 9 PM EST.

Coins for Love is a sequel to the 2018 holiday flick Coins for Christmas. In Coins for Love, single mom Madison (Atkins) lands her dream job, but the new gig places her in financial jeopardy. Meanwhile, Madison finds herself caught up in a love triangle with hunky sportscaster Alec (Stephen C. Bishop) and his co-host, the equally handsome Demarco (Cross).

Bishop stated:

I was happy to bring the Coins family back together for the audience. If you enjoyed Coins for Christmas, I think you’ll really love this one!

Executive producers on the movie include Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and Eric F. Tomosunas. Susan Banks will write and Jamal Hill will direct.

Watch the film's trailer below.