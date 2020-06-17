Brad Bell

Everyone is wondering just how in the world will The Bold and the Beautiful resume doing business as they return to production in the era of the coronavirus. After all, they are in the daytime arena, soap operas to be exact, and what are they predicated on? Romance and love scenes. Heck, back in the day, ABC had an entire ad campaign around the slogan "Love in the Afternoon" to promote their soap opera line up, so viewers and fans of the genre alike know how important the sex and intimacy are in daytime.

B&B's Brad Bell knows how significant this formula is for the genre as well. While Los Angeles County has slowly started to reopen, and has allowed filming and production to start up again in the era of active COVID-19, how will the only soap back in the saddle deal with love scenes? Bell spoke with Forbes.com and revealed there will be "simulated" sex scenes and explained,

They'll look like they’re nose to nose, in the throes of passion. But they'll be shooting scenes all by themselves.

With the protocols in place, that's fair. Last week, L.A. County released its “Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production,” where it stated for those scenes requiring cast or crew to be closer than 6 feet must be as brief as possible and cast must be as silent as possible to avoid spreading droplets through talking. Scenes with direct prolonged physical contact between cast are a no no for now. This means fights and love scenes. So how will B&B tackle this? According to Bell,

We have some life-like blow up dolls that have been sitting around here for the past 15 years, that we’ve used for various other stories — (like) when people were presumed dead. We’re dusting off the dolls and putting new wigs and make-up on them and they'll be featured in love scenes.

Alrighty then.