CBS

Jason Thompson is excited about the route his character, Billy Abbott, is taking on The Young and the Restless. Thompson spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Billy's new role at Chancellor Industries, working with his on-screen mom, Jill (Jess Walton), and a potential pairing with Christel Khalil's Lily.

Thompson shared:

I was really excited when they told me what the plan was and I love any time I get to work with Jess [Walton, Jill]. I think there’s a lot of room to grow for Billy at Chancellor Industries, so I’m looking forward to it playing out. I think it’s going to be cool.

Despite Billy's initial hesitation over working at CI, he's found his footing. Thompson said:

At that point, I think he was trepidatious about working with anybody because he had been dealing with so much. I think you could have given him a handful of money and a trailer on a beach with a never-ending supply of cold beer and he would still be apprehensive because nothing is for free and there are always strings attached. So, he was wary about working for his mom, who had been telling Billy that he was wrong every day that he wasn’t with Victoria. When he really looked at what she was offering, he realized, ‘I could do the things that I really love to do.’

Now, Billy is settling in to working with former flame Lily at Chancellor's media division, sparring professionally...and personally?

Thompson noted:

He didn’t trust the reason why she was even there. He thought this would be his business to run the way he wanted and then he suddenly has someone working alongside of him, so it took a minute for him to buy into it. On top of that, she’s trying to prove herself to him, he’s trying to prove himself to her and they’re both trying to prove themselves to Jill. Billy is used to going behind people’s backs to get things done. I think he sees that he doesn’t need to do that with Lily.

He teased: