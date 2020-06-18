Just one day back into production The Bold and the Beautiful has hit the brakes on starting up again. According to Variety, the Tiffany network's sudser "paused" production on Thursday after the show wanted to “better accommodate the large volume of testing needed," a spokesperson for Bell-Phillip Television told the trade paper.

In a released statement, B&B said,

We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of The Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work.

Related: Blow Up Dolls, Wigs, Oh My! Brad Bell Talks Loves Scenes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic on Bold and Beautiful

The safety measures B&B have set up include, having the cast and crew tested frequently while shooting, wearing masks even when not on camera, having an on-set coordinator to oversee the safety of the cast and crew, and staggering the number of people on set.

Related: Don Diamont Confirms The Bold and the Beautiful is "Back in Production!"

If everything falls into place, B&B could air new episodes in July, according to the schedule they have in place.