Coronation Street, Emmerdale Announce Spinoff Shows

ITV has announced that UK soap Coronation Street, which just returned to production, will be getting two spinoffs. Not to be outdone, fellow sudser Emmerdale is getting a special spin-off of its own...

One Corrie spinoff is tentatively titled Memorable Moments, described as "an eight-part clip series focusing on some of the show's biggest moments." Narrated by comic Jason Manford, "each episode is specially curated on a different area, namely 'Weddings', 'Villains', 'Stories That Gripped The Nation', 'Battle Axes', 'Scandals', 'Partnerships', 'Famous Faces' and 'High Days and Holidays'."

The second Corrie spinoff is called Icons, "which will consist of four episodes narrated by Sally Lindsay, each on a different cobbles legend." The soap characters to be highlighted are Ken Barlow (William Roache), Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor), Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard), and Roy Cropper (David Neilson).

Meanwhile, Emmerdale spinoff Family Trees will be divided into four parts, each centered on notable Emmerdale clan: two branches, junior and senior, of the Dingles; the Sugdens; and the Tates.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said:

Not only will new episodes of the soaps continue in the schedules, we now have these new specials to join them and entertain viewers.