Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #969: Daytime Emmy Clip Montages Are Not Enough

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville and Jillian Bowe dive into the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Clip montages are released for the Daytime Emmy acting categories. Clip montages are not enough. Full episode reels should be released so that actors get proper credit for their hard work.

The DC trio then dive into the latest Days of Our Lives storylines. Ally arrives in Salem with a secret. Gabi goes missing. Claire is released. Emily O'Brien debuts as Gwen on DAYS.

British soaps EastEnders and Hollyoaks are returning to production.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

The CW

On the latest Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels and Mo Walker review The CW's Stargirl.

Weigh in on Stargirl with your reaction at Geek Confidential!

