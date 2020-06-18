Emmy-Winning Performances on Tap For The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful Classic Episodes

Next week is Daytime Emmys week! To kick things off in time for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will air classic episodes from its vaults showcasing performances by some of the cast members who've won the coveted gold lady.

Starting off on Monday will be the episode originally broadcast on June 27, 1984. The episode features Beth Maitland's (Traci) stellar performance that netted her a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She was also the first Y&R actor to win the award. Traci gets rescued by Danny (Michael Damian) and Cricket (Lauralee Bell). Meanwhile, Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) plot to reunite Victor (Eric Braeden) and his estranged mother Cora Miller (Dorothy McGuire) blows up in her face, and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) has a showdown with Gina (Patty Weaver).

Tuesday's episode originally aired on March 19, 1997 and centers on Victor wanting start anew with Hope (Signy Coleman) and their son Adam (then known as Victor Jr.). Malcolm (Shemar Moore) comforts a distraught Drucilla (Victoria Rowell), and Cassie (Camryn Grimes) is first introduced to the canvas. This episode nabbed Braeden his first and only Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

On Wednesday viewers will relive the October 16, 2006 episode where Devon (Bryton James) struggles with his hearing loss, as Jill (Jess Walton) and Jack (Peter Bergman) battle it out for control of Jabot. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) goes too far to help Brad (Don Diamont). This episode won James the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor for his performance.

Originally aired on November 15, 1991, Thursday's episode has Jack making a startling confession about his marriage to Nikki, while his mother Dina (Marla Adams) is finally making amends to his father, John (Jerry Douglas). Jill has a special task for Paul (Doug Davidson) and Nathan (Nathan Purdee). This episode garnered the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bergman.

Ending things on Friday is the July 19, 1999 episode where Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are granted custody of Cassie. Meanwhile, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) romances Ashley, and Neil (Kristoff St. John) helps Victor protect Newman Enterprises. This episode snagged Grimes' first win for the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress.

On sister show B&B, Monday's episode, originally airing on September 1, 2010, features Liam (Scott Clifton) as he discovers his father is none other than publishing czar Bill Spencer, and he's not thrilled by it at all. Meanwhile, Hope (Kim Matula) and Katie (Heather Tom) try to referee between the two. Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Ridge (Ronn Moss) are ecstatic to learn Thorne (Winsor Harmon) is not Liam's father. This episode gave Clifton his first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor.

Tuesday's episode was originally broadcast on June 22, 2017. Zende (Rome Flynn) has a showdown with his father-in-law Julius Avant (Obba Babatundé) about his despicable bigotry toward and treatment of his transgender daughter Maya (Karla Mosley), who is adopting her little sister surrogate Nicole's (Reign Edwards) biological child. Zende discovers Nicole's hesitance to sign the adoption papers are due to Julius' influence. He convinces his wife to do the right thing as she was a willing participant when she decided to become her sister's surrogate. Flynn won his first and only Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor for this episode.

On Wednesday, which originally aired on May 13, 2002, Stephanie lights into a humiliated Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). At issue is how she will present herself at a press conference at Forrester Creations when she discovers she's pregnant with her daughter Bridget's (Jennifer Finnigan) husband Deacon's (Sean Kanan) child. Flannery gained a 3rd Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for this episode.

First broadcast on August 5, 2011, Thursday's episode features Katie suffering a heart attack when Taylor (Hunter Tylo) informs her that Bill and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are having an emotional affair. Brooke demands that Taylor and Ridge make Steffy stop making a play for Bill. Katie sneaks out of her ICU room to let Steffy know she won't be having her man. Tom won her first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her performance in this episode.

Closing out Friday will be the originally-aired January 2, 2018 episode when Liam discovers Steffy slept with his father Bill after he learns she had a paternity test on their baby. An emotionally distraught Steffy begs Liam not to leave her when reality sets in that his wife betrayed him by having a one-night stand with his dad. MacInnes Wood won her first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for this episode.