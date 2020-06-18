For Father's Day, Alex Trebek's Children Share Touching Family Moments

Steven Bergman Photography

Ahead of Father's Day (June 21), Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek's kids, Nicky, Emily, and Matthew, are sharing their favorite memories of the game show host.

Trebek's current wife, Jean, shared a moving Insidewink post about how much she cherished her family. She even asked her children and stepdaughter (Nicky is the daughter of Trebek's first marriage) about their dad.

Matthew recalled:

There are many good memories, but I really loved it when my Dad would come to all of my paintball tournaments with me… although it was a very unique sport, he still got very enthusiastic about watching and learning the game.

What are Trebek's hidden skills? Turns out he's pretty handy around the house. Emily chimed in:

He is really good at his job and also fixing things around the house. I always call him if I have an issue around the house and he’ll be over within the hour with the perfect tool!

Nicky works on the game show. In fact, she explained the complexities of working with her dad:

I started working on the show the year it started, in 1984. I can’t explain the special relationship I’ve had with Jeopardy! My life has taken me many different directions over the past 30 years but being back at Jeopardy! for the past five has been an incredible blessing. It’s interesting how we are guided to different places in our lives and I believe I’m there to support and be a blessing to him which makes me really grateful. Especially now.