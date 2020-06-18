Steven Bergman Photography

Legendary singer Marilyn McCoo and her husband, Billy Davis, Jr., are heading back to Days of Our Lives. McCoo will slip back into the role of Tamara Price, the former college roommate of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), mother of Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and former flame of Abe Carver (James Reynolds) as their daughter once again walks down the aisle to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), according to Soaps.com.

McCoo will be once again joined by her husband and co-founder of the singing group The 5th Dimension, who will reprise his role as Eli's former FBI mentor, Billy. Look for the two to appear on June 29.