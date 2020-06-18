Nick Cannon's Self-Titled Talk Show Sets Premiere Date, Names Showrunners

Steven Bergman Photography

Nick Cannon's self-titled talk show is materializing. The Debmar-Mercury vehicle was originally set to debut on Sept. 21. Deadline reports that the premiere has been pushed to Oct. 5 "to accommodate Cannon’s bi-coastal production commitments."

Related: Nick Cannon Discusses Where to Film His Talk Show: "I Want to Be in Harlem"

Related: Nick Cannon's Self-Titled Talk Show Sets Fall Debut Date

In addition, the behind-the-scenes scene is shaping up. Daytime Emmy winners and veteran producers Katy Murphy Davis and Matt Strauss. Murphy Davis spent nearly 20 years as senior supervising producer on The Oprah Winfrey Show, while Strauss launched Katie and The Dr. Oz Show, among others. Cannon is also EP-ing the chatfest under his NCredible Entertainment umbrella; another exec producer will be NCredible's Michael Goldman.

Deadline's Denise Petski noted: