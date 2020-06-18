The View Former Co-Host Raven-Symoné Gets Married

Steven Bergman Photography

Raven-Symoné is now a married woman. The former co-host of The View announced she got married to her partner, Miranda Maday, in a surprise ceremony. Symoné, who was on the ABC talk show from 2015-2016, posted the news on Instagram and shared a picture of her wife where she stated,

I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!

The new Mrs. Pearman-Maday also had something to say about the nuptials to the Raven's House star and posted on her Instagram account a little video of the two where she stated,

8PM ~ my wife for life

Congrats to the happy couple!