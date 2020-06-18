WATCH: The Ladies of The Talk to Host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

CBS is keeping it all in the family when the women of The Talk host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The announcement came as the women hosted The Talk @ Home on Thursday. The winners will be presented with their awards virtually as the biggest stars in daytime will appear right in their homes. The Talk's co-host Sheryl Underwood stated,

I just think this is amazing. I’m glad it’s back on the network, because it’s the fourteenth time that CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards show. And I’m glad it’s going to be in primetime. I feel like we’re throwing a virtual cookout with all our fans and colleagues in daytime across all networks, all platforms. We just happen to be throwing the cookout this time, so everybody come kick it with us over at CBS. I think it will be a lot of fun.

Related: 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards to Air On CBS

Watch the ladies discuss their moonlighting gig below.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards airs Friday, June 26 at 8pm EST on CBS.