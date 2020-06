As the World Turns' Maura West and Michael Park Set for a CarJack Reunion

One of As the World Turns' most popular couples will reconnect during a virtual reunion on YouTube in The Locher Room.

Join Alan Locher for a special chat with the actors behind the CarJack legend, Maura West (Carly) and Michael Park (Jack), on Friday, June 26 at 2 PM EST, HERE.