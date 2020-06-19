Loni Love Gives Keynote Speech For Her Alma Mater's Virtual Commencement

Loni Love Steven Bergman Photography

The Real's Loni Love gave a virtual keynote commencement address for the class of 2020 at her alma mater, Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

The host of the chatfest gave the speech from her home in Los Angeles. She praised all 520 graduates, and expressed her understanding of how hard it's been to be quarantine during this special time in their lives.

Love shared a picture of her graduation gear on Instagram:

You can watch her inspiring speech below: