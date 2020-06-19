Marci Miller Returns to Days of Our Lives As Abigail DiMera

Marci Miller Steven Bergman Photography

Marci Miller is coming back to Days of Our Lives as Abigail Deveraux DiMera, a role she held from 2016-2018. During Miller's time on DAYS, Abigail struggled with dissociative identity disorder, which spawned two other personalities. One of them was responsible for putting her rival Gabi (Camila Banus) in prison.

Kate Mansi, who played Abigail from 2011-2016, returned to the role in 2018 after Miller’s departure. Abigail recently had drug-induced hallucinations, causing her to leave Salem once again. Mansi vacated the role in May, 2020.

Both actresses were nominated for Daytime Emmys for three years in a row (2016-2019). Mansi won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2017.

Fellow castmates Lamon Archey (Eli) and Billy Flynn (Chad) tweeted:

There is no word on Miller’s return date.