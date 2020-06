New Guiding Light Reunion Scheduled for The Locher Room

Gina Tognoni Photo provided by CBS

The next Guiding Light cast reunion is on the horizon.

Alan Locher will host Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus), Rob Bogue (ex-Mallet), Gina Tognoni (ex-Dinah), and Mandy Bruno (ex-Marina) on his YouTube page, The Locher Room.

You can join them on Wednesday, June 24 at 3 PM EST, HERE.