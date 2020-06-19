Perkie's Observations: Folks Gather at The Chapel for Sonny and Carly's Wedding on General Hospital

Maurice Benard, Laura Wright

This episode originally aired in 2015, not long after yesterday's repeat . . .

The Corinthi men surprise Carly with a wedding in the hospital chapel. Blah, blah blah, they are the greatest of greats to ever great. Nobody loves the way these two love, yadda, yadda, yadda.

Paul and Ava are conspiring to take down Sonny's organization. Paul wants to run product through the gallery. Ava wants out, but Paul's not letting her go. Ava mentions the custody battle, so Paul backs off for now.

Carlos has been blamed for Sonny's shooting, thanks to a statement by Ava, but no one can find him. Anna heads over to tell Ava she doesn't believe her account that Carlos is responsible.

Dillon's still in town and hanging out with Maxie on the docks. (What is happening with Kirsten's hair color here?) They find a body in the water. Jordan fishes him out and finds out the body belongs to Carlos.

Dante gets the call about the body and lets the wedding guests know. Sonny swears he wasn't behind it. Morgan swears he wasn't either.

Paul calls Anna down to the pier to tell her about Carlos' body. (If memory serves, at this point Anna thought she had shot Carlos.)