General Hospital alums Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin) and Jeffrey Vincent Parise (ex-Carlos/Joe) hit it big with their new short film, Mama Bear. At the Santa Monica Webfest, director Cohen won Best Short for Mama Bear, while Parise won in the Best Actor category.

The flick, which stars Cohen's real-life wife, Mandy Musgrave, has also racked up recognition at other fests. Its IndieGoGo page describes Mama Bear as the "face-melting, pedal-to-the-metal, action comedy that FINALLY delivers the entertainment you so desperately deserve."

Watch a short behind-the-scenes clip of Mama Bear below.