Steven Bergman Photography

On Days of Our Lives, Dr. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) is headed back to Salem for a big summer shindig, revealed Soaps.com. She'll be coming home for her son Eli (Lamon Archey)'s nuptials to Lani (Sal Stowers).

Williams will also appear in the upcoming horror remake Candyman. She starred in the original hit film years ago. Meanwhile, the stunning actress is soaking up the sun in quarantine: