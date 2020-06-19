Steven Bergman Photography

In celebration of Juneteenth, The Young and the Restless' Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair/ex-Hilary Curtis) has produced a video to commemorate the holiday. "The I Have A Dream Project" was created due to the Black Lives Matter movement inspiring Morgan.

Juneteenth is the celebration of Black Americans in Texas getting the announcement that they were emancipated from slavery two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. The proclamation was ignored by Confederate states during the Civil War and wasn't enforced until the war was over and an executive order was made mandatory in the South.

Morgan's daytime colleagues Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings, Jr.), Christel Khalil (Lily Winters Ashby), Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), and Tamara Braun (ex-Kim Nero, General Hospital) took part in the project. According to the video's information,

Today, we are attempting to bring this 'dream' alive with the collaboration of actors from diverse backgrounds, age, race, sexual orientation and countries. Everyone put their own unique cadence on the words originally spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King. We are attempting to display unity and the fact that we are all more alike than different. Actor's use the words of this iconic speech to create a personal emphatic monologue while adding a unique modern spin. Through this visual representation we are hoping to continue to inspire social justice reform and simulate conversations that address systemic racism on a global scale... times have changed but the message remains the same!

Watch the video below.