Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Allie Shops Salem for Grade A Daddies

Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) school Allie (Lindsay Arnold) on the realities of parenting.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) make up for lost time.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) tussle over Allie.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have a sit down about weddings and motherhood.

Allie thinks she might want to put her little rugrat up for adoption.

Shades of 20 years ago rears its pretty head when Eric (Greg Vaughan) walks in on Nicole and Lucas.

Allie thinks Rafe (Galen Gering) might just be the best daddy for her little one.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) get in some brotherly bonding time.

Tamara (Marilyn McCoo) and Billy (Billy Davis, Jr.) return to celebrate Lani and Eli's (Lamon Archey) wedding.

At Brady's (Eric Martsolf) behest, Victor (John Aniston) recants his story about Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) stabbing him.

Valerie's (Vanessa Williams) back to celebrate Lani and Eli's wedding.

Rafe plays way out of his league when he tries to make a deal with Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) isn't really on board with Claire Bear (Olivia Rose Keegan) being such a key component of his upcoming nuptials.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) just might be losing her will to continue punishing Xander (Paul Telfer) . . . until Xander opens his mouth and inserts his size 12s.

Eli proves to Brady and Victor that he is smarter than the average Salem PD bear.

Claire Bear remembers that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is her grandma and apologizes for trying to set Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) aflame.

Chad (Billy Flynn) returns to town sans Abigail (Kate Mansi/Marci Miller) and immediately sets his sights on Gabi (Camila Banus).

Ben and Ciara Alice act all Ben and Ciara Alice - nekkid and down for sexy time.

Kayla and Steve have an emotional sit down.

Gabi waits to hear if Abigail will once again be responsible for sending her to prison when she hasn't actually done anything wrong.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) is keeping tabs on Claire Bear.

Rafe and Eli share a warm, bonding, pre-wedding moment.

Things you only hear on soaps: Will lets Big Daddy Lucas know that he wants to play daddy to his sister's baby.

Sheeeeeee's back . . . Kristen returns to support Lani.