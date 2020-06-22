The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: A Nod to Past Daytime Emmy Award Winners

Rome Flynn, Reign Edwards

The Bold and the Beautiful will honor their past Emmy winners in a block of special episodes this week.

Liam (Scott Clifton) rails against the man he calls daddy, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Zende (Rome Flynn) expresses his disappointment to Nicole (Reign Edwards).

Stephanie (Susan Flannery) finds absolutely nothing angelic about the other thorn in her life, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Bill is still in hot water, this time it's with Katie (Heather Tom).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) begs for understanding from Liam after some major stuff hits the fan.

Related: Emmy-Winning Performances on Tap For The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful Classic Episodes

Watch the new B&B promo below: