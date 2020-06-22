Celebrate Past Daytime Emmy Winners From The Young and the Restless (PROMO)

Camryn Grimes

Former Daytime Emmy winners will be featured this week on The Young and the Restless.

Traci (Beth Maitland) tearfully confesses she's losing the will to live.

Victor's (Eric Braeden) childhood past helps him stay focused on his own child's future.

Devon (Bryton James) stands his ground during a confrontation.

Jack (Peter Bergman) realizes he's losing control when he makes a startling confession to his father.

Cassie (Camryn Grimes) lands an emotional punch on the witness stand.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: