Days of Our Lives Promo: Ciara Wonders About Claire's Sincerity

Brandon Beemer, Victoria Konefal

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) needs the hard truth on Days of Our Lives. She turns to big brother Sean (Brandon Beemer) to get a reality check on Claire's (Olivia Rose Keegan) mental status.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) makes a monumental decision about her baby . . . and it will have a ripple effect on those around her.

Speaking of hard truths, Chad (Billy Flynn) gives Jack (Matthew Ashford) an honest assessment about Abigail's future.

As Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli's (Lamon Archey) wedding day approaches, danger may be lurking in the shadows.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: