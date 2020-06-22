Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital grad Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) is headed to a screen near you. His new film, Brotherhood Studios and Slater Brothers Entertainment’s Last Three Days, will be released domestically and internationally this year by Archstone Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures, per Deadline.

Palmer Watkins plays an undercover police officer named Jack who gets caught up in a criminal syndicate. Suddenly, he wakes up to find he's missed three entire days - and his partner and wife are gone. The film is directed, produced, and written by Brian Ulrich.

Ulrich said: