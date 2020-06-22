General Hospital Grad Robert Palmer Watkins Gets Distro for Movie Last Three Days
General Hospital grad Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) is headed to a screen near you. His new film, Brotherhood Studios and Slater Brothers Entertainment’s Last Three Days, will be released domestically and internationally this year by Archstone Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures, per Deadline.
Palmer Watkins plays an undercover police officer named Jack who gets caught up in a criminal syndicate. Suddenly, he wakes up to find he's missed three entire days - and his partner and wife are gone. The film is directed, produced, and written by Brian Ulrich.
Ulrich said:
Every step of this journey, from script to screen, we have been privileged to work with extraordinary filmmakers, and the same is true once again. We are excited to have the teams at Gravitas and Archstone join us on our journey and become a part of our story.