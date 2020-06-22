Soap Stars Shine in Upcoming Season 2 of Carl Weber's The Family Business on BET+

Carl Weber's The Family Business is headed to BET+ for its second season next week, reported TheWrap. Six of the 12 episodes in the drama's second season episode will debut on the subscription streaming service on July 2; the remaining six episodes will be available to stream at a later date.

Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+, said:

We are excited to continue the Duncan’s [sic] story in this season of Carl Weber’s 'The Family Business' on its new home at BET+. We look forward to all this season has in store and we are thrilled to bring Carl’s beloved voice to streaming, introducing even more fans to quality entertainment celebrating unique Black stories.

Based on a series of novels, The Family Business focuses on the Duncan family's exotic car dealership...and their illegal activities, too. As season two starts, the Duncans will be trying to get their new drug into the hands of dealers, but that will draw ire and envy from old and new foes.

Related: GH's Anthony Montgomery to Recur on Season 2 of BET's The Family Business

The series stars many notable soap alums. Valarie Pettiford (ex-Dr. Sheila Price, One Life to Live; ex-Detective Courtney Walker, Another World) stars as family matriarch Charlotte Duncan. Well known for his Mafia roles, Armand Assante appeared in the 1970s soap The Doctors and stars as crime boss Sal Dash in TFB. Former OLTL fan fave Sean Ringgold (ex-Shaun) appears as Junior Duncan in the series.

Season two guest and recurring stars will include fellow soap stars and/or alums like Anthony Montgomery (Dr. Andre Maddox, General Hospital), Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, All My Children; ex-Celeste, The Young and the Restless), and Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley, Y&R).

Watch the trailer for season two below.