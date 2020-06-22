The Young and the Restless is following sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful's playbook, and is heading back into production. The number one daytime drama has sent out letters to the cast and crew of the series to inform them of plans to start up production on July 6.

Deadline is reporting, while July 6 was the date listed for the team to be ready to get back in the saddle to film, it is a goal and not a firm date. Y&R's team has been in contact with fellow CBS daytime drama B&B to refine their protocols and tweak their own guidelines for filming, right before B&B took a short break to work on their own safety measures.