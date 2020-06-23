Days of Our Lives' Paul Telfer Calls New Movie Green Rush His "Nasty Little Thriller"

Paul Telfer

Days of Our Lives' Paul Telfer (Xander Kiriakis) is opening up about his new movie, the thriller Green Rush. In it, he plays a villainous marijuana farmer who, with his pregnant wife, gets into some pretty dangerous circumstances when criminals invade his farm.

He told Soaps In Depth:

We made it very cheaply and quickly with a bunch of friends up on a Northern California marijuana farm. 

The actor continued:

I actually get to successfully kill people as opposed to constantly being foiled or whatever trickery they pull on me at DAYS, where I think I’ve killed someone but didn’t really. It’s a nasty little thriller, but it does exactly what we set out to do.

Watch the trailer for Green Rush below.

