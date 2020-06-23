NATAS Announces Presenters For This Year's Daytime Emmy Awards Show

Presenters for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards show on Friday, June 26 were announced by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The women of CBS' The Talk, including Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond will take on co-hosting duties for the big night.

Related: WATCH: The Ladies of The Talk to Host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

This year's presenters for the 19 televised categories include: Gayle King, Kelsey Grammer, Melody Thomas Scott, Kathie Lee Gifford, Cookie Monster, Scott Evans, Patrika Darbo, Kevin Frazier, Wayne Brady, Michael Strahan, James Reynolds, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Maurice Benard, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Nate Burleson, Sunny Hostin, and Eric Braeden.

Winners from an additional 24 categories will be announced following the broadcast via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Be sure to tune in for daytime's biggest night at 8 PM EST.

Check out the Daytime Emmys tweet below: