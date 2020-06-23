Patrika Darbo, Sean Kanan, and More Win Big at 11th Annual Indie Series Awards

Steven Bergman Photography

Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon, The Young and the Restless/The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-A.J., General Hospital) remotely hosted the June 18 11th Annual Indie Series Awards. The awards' website note that the ISAs "celebrate the best in independently produced scripted entertainment created for the Web."

In a nice twist of fate, Kanan's own Studio City brought home four awards. One was for Best Writing, plus one for Kanan himself as Best Actor in a Drama. And two soap mainstays - Patrika Darbo (Shirley, B&B; Nancy, Days of Our Lives) and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH) - tied for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Studio City. Multi-soap veteran A Martinez also brought home the Best Guest Actor in a Drama award for his work on The Bay.