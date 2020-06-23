Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) opened up about his primetime TV and music success to The Daily Mail. He recalled how working opposite masterful actress Viola Davis on How To Get Away With Murder taught him a lot about his craft.

He remembered:

I had to be on top of my s**t with Viola. But I learnt a lot from her - from her energy.

I've been lucky to work with great actors in their field, but for her it was just different, especially doing the one-on-one scenes where my attentions on her, her's was on me.

You just feed off her and her you; it's like a dance. It's like you're learning how to dance with someone skilled at dancing, but you're trying not to step on her feet!