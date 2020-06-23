Scott Turner

A Daytime Emmy nominee for his work on Studio City, The Bold and the Beautiful alum Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) opened up to People magazine about his activism and TV work. He became the first openly trans male actor to appear on daytime TV with his B&B role.

In 2015, he debuted as the first openly trans male actor on daytime. When going on auditions, Schofield admitted he regularly debates discussing his identity with casting directors

He shared:

People can say, ‘I know that you weren't always a man, I can't see you as a man now,’ or getting parts and people saying, ‘Well, you only got that because you're trans,’ not because I'm talented.

Schofield reflected on J.K. Rowling's recent transphobic comments:

Why would you be one of the richest women on earth and come for us? That really says something about her that's ugly. She could have gone through life, and everyone would still believe that she made the universe a more magical place.

He discussed becoming an "accidental activist" for trans rights, sharing: