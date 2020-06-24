The Bold and the Beautiful is once again resuming production after shutting down their initial start-up. Production was put on hold in March because of the coronavirus. The show was set to start filming again on June 17, but stopped after one day in order "to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed," a show spokesperson stated at the time.

According to Deadline, filming was set to begin on June 23, but the Health Department had more questions about the lab Television City provided B&B last week. The lab gave out several false positives, according to the show's rep. Bell-Phillip Television's spokesperson told the site,

The Health Department had some additional questions about the lab TV City provided The Bold and the Beautiful with last week, which produced several false positives. We have not had, nor do we have, any positive COVID-19 cases and are not ‘shut down’, but we needed an additional day to provide them with requested information.

The site claims some challenges have taken place due to the complexities of the COVID-19 testing, and B&B's cast and crew's test results provided positive or inconclusive results that were considered unreliable. Now B&B has switched labs and will use a nasal swab as opposed to the saliva tests they used last week. Will the third time be the charm? Filming is to resume on Wednesday, June 24.