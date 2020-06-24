Days of Our Lives actress Melissa Reeves is facing backlash from soap fans and her colleagues for appearing to be against the Black Lives Matter Movement. According to TVLine, earlier this week, eagle-eyed viewers of NBC's lone sudser spotted via Instagram Reeves, who has played the role of Jennifer Horton on and off since 1985, liking some anti-Black Lives Matters posts from Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator and activist on her account.

Fellow DAYS actress Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) weighed in after another fan attempted to defend Reeves' rights to state her opinion freely. Godfrey clapped back and remarked,

When some fans tried to chide Godfrey for speaking out, the actress fired back and tweeted,

Later on, Godfrey's co-star Lamon Archey chimed in and tweeted,

Lamon, who plays Reeves' and Godfrey's onscreen cousin, Eli Grant - who is also the first Black Horton - gave Godfrey a shoutout for being an ally,

So far Reeves has remained mum on the situation and it isn't the first time she's found herself in controversy. A few years ago she supported Chick-Fil-A's stance against the LGBTQ community when COO Dan Cathy made a statement on being a staunch supporter of "traditional marriage" between a man and a woman. Soon after, The Young and the Restless - and former DAYS - cast member Greg Rikaart called Reeves out for her her position and informed it was more to it than free speech and wrote an article for The Huffington Post explaining it.

