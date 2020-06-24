Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives star Lamon Archey (Eli) shared a powerful message recently with We Are Entertainment News.

When asked if DAYS will "demonstrate true diversity," Archey responded:

I don’t know. I hope so. But how many years have they not gotten a clue?

While Archey is excited for his character's upcoming wedding to Lani (Sal Stowers), he noted the homogeneity of most daytime casts. He added:

It boils down to a lack of black stories. I hope there is change. I won’t speak for anyone else. I can only speak for myself. I have never felt on the set of Days I was treated less than anyone else because I was black. I do feel the black characters on the show should be more on the forefront and equal to some of the white counterparts. It should be equal or close to it.

I don’t keep track of how many episodes I have in relation to other actors. That’s not my job. My job is to take my lines, go to work, and do the best I can with it. I just hope that there is some change for the stories that are being told for the black counterparts on the show. What I can say with certainty is that I have always believed that we need more than three.

Archey can say that the nuptials will be unique to Salem. He teased: