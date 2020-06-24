DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dive into the latest Days of Our Lives storylines and castings and The Bold and the Beautiful's return to production with blow up dolls.

The Bold and the Beautiful returns to production only to pause after one day. Brad Bell reveals he'll be using blow up dolls because of distancing precautions.

Gabi is saved on Days of Our Lives. Claire is back, but what are her intentions for Ciara and Ben? Who is the father of Allie's baby? Find out who the DC crew each thinks it should be. Brady can't get it up for Sarah. Stacy Haiduk and Marci Miller return to DAYS.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

