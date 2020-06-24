General Hospital's Anthony Montgomery, Passions' McKenzie Westmore Appear in Sci-Fi Comedy Unbelievable!!!!!

Soap stars are set to live long and prosper in the upcoming sci-fi/comedy flick Unbelievable!!!!!, per Deadline. To be distributed domestically by Indie Rights, Unbelievable!!!!! features many former Star Trek guest stars. The film centers on a puppet searching the galaxy for his missing Space Agency comrades and trying to save the world from aliens in the process.abbc 

The flick is set to star rapper Snoop Dogg, a noted Trekkie himself and a former One Life to Live fan and guest star. Other former soap stars-cum-Star Trek actors will appear in the film, including Anthony Montgomery (ex-Dr. Andre Maddox, General Hospital), McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan Crane, Passions), and Chase Masterson (ex-Ivy Lief, GH). 

And of course there will also be Star Trek legend - and former The Young and the Restless guest star Nichelle Nichols. Those making cameos include personal trainer Sam Asghari, best known for being pop star Britney Spears' beau, and Jennifer Lopez's ex, dancer Beau "Casper" Smart.

