Soap stars are set to live long and prosper in the upcoming sci-fi/comedy flick Unbelievable!!!!!, per Deadline. To be distributed domestically by Indie Rights, Unbelievable!!!!! features many former Star Trek guest stars. The film centers on a puppet searching the galaxy for his missing Space Agency comrades and trying to save the world from aliens in the process.abbc

The flick is set to star rapper Snoop Dogg, a noted Trekkie himself and a former One Life to Live fan and guest star. Other former soap stars-cum-Star Trek actors will appear in the film, including Anthony Montgomery (ex-Dr. Andre Maddox, General Hospital), McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan Crane, Passions), and Chase Masterson (ex-Ivy Lief, GH).

And of course there will also be Star Trek legend - and former The Young and the Restless guest star - Nichelle Nichols. Those making cameos include personal trainer Sam Asghari, best known for being pop star Britney Spears' beau, and Jennifer Lopez's ex, dancer Beau "Casper" Smart.