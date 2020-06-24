Loni Love Says She and The Real Co-Hosts "Got a Bad Rap" Surrounding Tamar Braxton's Firing

Loni Love Steven Bergman Photography

The Real's Loni Love is finally breaking her silence on the termination of former co-host Tamar Braxton. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight to promote her memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, the comic explained how Braxton's firing was a shock for them all. In the book, Love claims Braxton's departure came out of nowhere, and she and her fellow co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, weren't given a warning or an explanation as to why Braxton was let go, which puzzled the ladies.

Social media started to chime in after Braxton posted she was "backstabbed" online and then unfollowed her former colleagues on Instagram. Users quickly took sides and accused Love of being the mastermind behind Braxton's ousting. Love is dismissing the accusations that she was responsible for Braxton getting the pink slip. She told ET,

I think I got a bad rap, and all the girls got a bad rap. But it was really mostly on me because we weren't allowed to speak about it and when you're not allowed to speak about it, that means only one side of the story is out there. Then what happens is perception from that one side becomes reality, and that's what hurts. It's so unfair, but people in the industry, they probably know, but outside people don't and that's what is totally not fair.

Love deduces the final decision on terminating Braxton was above her and feels the studio handled the situation a bit badly by not allowing her and the other panelists to speak out. Love stated,

You look at other talk show hosts. They get canned and contracts end all the time. ... This was the first show that was like, all women of color, and it really tarnished the show, I believe. It left this cloud of suspicion on the show, and it took like a couple of seasons for us to get over that The show wasn't meant for that. The show was really meant to uplift and show diversity amongst women.

Love has revealed she's tried to reach out to Braxton several times to clear things up, but hasn't gotten a response.