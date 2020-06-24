Watch Party Alert: Mélange Creator and Some Cast Members Join Alan Locher For Pilot Episode

Get ready, get set, join a Mélange watch party! The show's creator and cast members will gather together with Alan Locher to watch the pilot episode.

Look for Tom D'Angora (creator and writer), Omar Sharif, Jr. (Zayn), Maya Days (Carroll), and soap vet Kristen Alderson (Abigail) in The Locher Room on YouTube.

Logo TV's soapy drama is a set around the fight to gain ownership of Mélange, a historic New York City bar, when the founder mysteriously dies. Mélange features many faces familiar to soap fans including, Morgan Fairchild, Ilene Kristen, Robert Newman, Diana DeGarmo, Scott Evans, Darnell Williams, Jessica Leccia, and David Gregory.

The YouTube watch party starts on Thursday, June 25 at 8 PM EST, HERE.

Catch a sneak peek at the upcoming series below: