Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan Ashford) has said "I do" in real life! According to her Instagram feed, the actress wed musician fiancé Kris Bowers and got her own happily-ever-after.

Bowers is an accomplished composer who has worked on films and TV shows like Green Book and Dear White People. Both bride and groom shared pics of the special day on their social media:

Congrats to the happy couple!