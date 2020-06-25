Steven Bergman Photography

Bryan Dattilo is back on Days of Our Lives as Lucas Horton - and he's thrilled. He told Soap Opera Digest:

I guess I have a title, which I like. I’m The Comeback Kid. I never like leaving, but coming back is always fun.

He added:

I still don’t have a parking pass on the lot. Every time I go through security, I’m stuck at the gate. A couple of times they were like, ‘You’re not on the list. Sorry.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m an actor on the show. I swear. Bryan Dattilo. Stage 42.’ I have to give a speech to the guy.

And fans aren't the only ones excited to see Dattilo reunited with old and new screen partners.

He shared: