Bryan Dattilo Dubs Himself Days of Our Lives' "Comeback Kid"
Bryan Dattilo is back on Days of Our Lives as Lucas Horton - and he's thrilled. He told Soap Opera Digest:
I guess I have a title, which I like. I’m The Comeback Kid. I never like leaving, but coming back is always fun.
He added:
I still don’t have a parking pass on the lot. Every time I go through security, I’m stuck at the gate. A couple of times they were like, ‘You’re not on the list. Sorry.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m an actor on the show. I swear. Bryan Dattilo. Stage 42.’ I have to give a speech to the guy.
And fans aren't the only ones excited to see Dattilo reunited with old and new screen partners.
He shared:
Working with Ali [Sweeney, Sami] is always great. The scenes we have together, I can just kind of coast in them, because I ask a couple of questions, and she just spews all the dialogue. That is kind of fun in the sense that it’s not that challenging at home. I don’t have much homework.