It's All About Paul and Christine on The Young and the Restless Next Week

Doug Davidson, Lauralee Bell

Next week, The Young and the Restless is showing nothing but love for Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) Williams by having episodes centered on their romance. Join viewers for the Paul and Christine-themed week as they take a look back at how the couple got engaged to their second wedding and the obstacles they've had to overcome to get to where they are today.

Monday, June 29: The former gumshoe goes all out to pop the question to the legal ace. Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) zeros in on Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a huge sacrifice to keep Newman Enterprises safe. (Original airdate Sept. 21, 1994).

Tuesday, June 30: Paul's mom Mary (Carolyn Conwell) makes an unannounced visit at Christine's bridal shower. Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) shares some big news and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) becomes concerned about Nick's being interested in Sharon. (Original airdate Dec. 14, 1994).

Wednesday, July 1: Paul and Christine's wedding hits a stunning snag, Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) plays cupid for Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Stephanie (Vivica A. Fox), while Danny (Michael Damian) confides in Katherine (Jeanne Cooper). (Original airdate Dec. 29, 1994)

Thursday, July 2: Paul and Christine finally say "I do." Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) makes a confession, and Neil (Kristoff St. John) is concerned about Olivia. (Original airdate August 7, 1996)

Friday, July 3: Isabella's (Eva Longoria) plans of revenge against Christine hit a snag when Paul interrupts them. Phyllis discovers Victoria (Heather Tom) has a thing for Damon (Keith Hamilton Cobb) and and Nikki stands her ground at Jabot. (Original airdate Aug. 15, 2003)